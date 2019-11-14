‘Pump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Is Reportedly Feeling Pressure To Get Pregnant With Jax Taylor’s Baby

The couple wed in June.

Jax Taylor‘s wife, Brittany Cartwright, is reportedly feeling pressured to get pregnant with their first child just under five months after their wedding.

According to a November 13 report from Radar Online, the Vanderpump Rules couple has been vocal about their desires to start a family with one another shortly after they wed but so far, Cartwright isn’t pregnant and is described as being “stressed and worried” as she attempts to conceive a baby with her new husband.

“She and Jax are trying to have a baby,” the source explained. “She is getting stressed and worried about getting pregnant.”

“They want kids and they hope to have them soon,” the source added.

Taylor and Cartwright got married in June of this year in a romantic ceremony at a castle in Kentucky, where Cartwright is from. Since then, they have been enjoying married life in their new home in Los Angeles, which they purchased just months before tying the knot.

Although Taylor and Cartwright have insisted that their marriage is healthy, the couple faced rumors of marital turmoil over the summer after Taylor was caught on a number of occasions without his wedding ring.

At the time, a source told Radar Online that Taylor and Cartwright had been feuding in the months since their Kentucky wedding. However, on Taylor’s Instagram Stories, he made it clear that he simply doesn’t wear his ring at home, nor does he wear the piece to the gym, which was why he had been seen multiple times without it.

Taylor and Cartwright both spoke out about their plans to start a family during the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules. As fans of the Bravo TV reality series saw during an episode earlier this year, Taylor told his male co-stars, including Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, that because he was nearing 40 at the time, he hoped to start having kids immediately after marrying Cartwright.

Taylor also said that he wanted to have two children with his wife.

Meanwhile, during a conversation with co-star Ariana Madix, who served as a bridesmaid in her wedding, Cartwright said that she was also hoping to get pregnant soon after their wedding but noted that she would like to have three kids with Taylor.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cartwright confirmed to Us Weekly that she was not yet pregnant while attending Sunday’s E! People’s Choice Awards.

“I can’t wait to be a mom, so whenever it happens, we’ll be so excited,” she added.