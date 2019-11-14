Tarsha Whitmore Looks Smoking Hot In Black Bodysuit That Flaunts Her Curves

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore recently treated her 640,000 Instagram followers to a snap of what she looks like when travelling by sharing her airport outfit.

In the shot, Tarsha posed in front of a glass panel wall outside the airport. Concrete was visible behind her on the ground, and the blue sky of Sydney, Australia, was reflected in the glass. Tarsha opted to rock a figure-hugging black bodysuit that accentuated her curves for her trip. The bodysuit had thick spaghetti straps and a scoop neckline that flaunted her cleavage. She told her followers in the caption of the post that the bodysuit was from the brand Oh Polly, and that it was a new addition to their line-up.

Though the bodysuit was form-fitting, she layered on a pair of sweatpants with a drawstring waist to complete the outfit. The high-waisted sweatpants emphasized her hourglass physique, as the drawstring meant she could make the waistband nip in at her waist to show off her curves. However, the rest of the pants skimmed her toned thighs and kept her covered up.

Tarsha often wears her long locks down in voluminous curls, but for this particular snap she wore it in a ponytail with a few strands out to frame her face. She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of sunglasses and slinging a black bag with a chain strap over her shoulder. A piece of black luggage was visible beside her in the picture.

Tarsha didn’t clarify where she would be travelling, only that she was at the airport and sharing her airport outfit. Nonetheless, her followers loved the glimpse into her style, and the post racked up over 8,200 likes within just one hour. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her beauty, and on her airport look.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” one follower commented.

Another fan said “you’re so unreal girl.”

“Your official photographer is living the dream!” one fan added.

While Tarsha was singing the praises of her bodysuit in the caption, one follower’s attention was captured by the suitcase.

“Where is this suitcase from!” the fan asked.

Though the airport look flaunted a hint of cleavage, it was more covered up than many of Tarsha’s recent posts. Just yesterday, the bombshell from Australia shared a snap of herself in a skimpy green bikini while on vacation in the Maldives a few weeks ago.