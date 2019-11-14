Gayle King, 64, Reveals She Posed Nude in College: ‘I Got All The Negatives!’

The 'CBS This Morning' anchor said her photographer boyfriend took the 'sexy' photos.

Gayle King is opening up about a “sexy” photoshoot she had with a college boyfriend more than 40 years ago. In an interview on the podcast “Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham,” the Emmy-award winning CBS This Morning anchor revealed she posed completely nude for her then-beau, who was a photographer, while she was a student at the University of Maryland in the mid-1970s.

“Now, my idea of a sexy photo shoot, I was nude, but Ashley, I was wearing rollers. This was back in the day where you wear pink, foam rollers,” King said of her photos.

Graham joked that the hair curlers sounded very “Marilyn,” and she asked King if she was doing 1950s-style poses as well.

“I mean, you know, you stick your butt out, you stick your boobs out,” King said. “He’s a photographer, so I went with him to the darkroom to develop them, and then when they were done, I got all the negatives. I know that they will never see the light of day.”

King knows she is very lucky that her nude photos were done in the 1970s, pre-cell phone era. The 64-year-old CBS star and best friend of Oprah Winfrey said doesn’t understand today’s culture of sexy Snapchat selfies and other risqué photo shares that sometimes get leaked online or to the media.

“Once it’s out there, it takes a life of its own. I honestly don’t get that, without sounding like the old lady in the room,” King said.

King’s admission that she poses for nude photos is a little surprising, even though she kept the pics to herself. In 2017, after watching the Broadway musical “Sunday in the Park With George” — a show based on “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte,” the famous painting by Georges Seurat — King told Page Six she would never pose nude for a portrait.

“No way, absolutely not,” King said. “I do not care who it is for, even for the love of art. I would not do it. I look better clothed at home, not posing naked on a stool.”

King may not like the idea of nude selfies or portraits, but she has no problem sharing other types of images of herself on social media. The mom of two is a huge fan of Instagram and has been known to post clothed selfies as well as make-up free pics and even photos of herself in a bathing suit. She also loves to share photos of her grown kids, Kirby and Will Bumpus.