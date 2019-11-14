Shakira Fans React Passionately To Her One Night Only Documentary Concert Film

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Shakira released her Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour film to the big screens for one night only on November 13. Fans around the world went to a movie theater of their choice and reacted passionately on Twitter afterward. They shared their tweets under the hashtag “ShakiraFilm.”

“As if meeting @Shakira a couple of months ago wasn’t enough of a dream come true, I just saw her new concert film and I’M IN IT! One shot of me during the big final song. I laughed, I cried, I clapped, I danced. Most fun I’ve ever had at a movie theater,” one user wrote.

“#ShakiraFilm had everything, music, dance, laughs, tears. She’s as beautiful and talented as ever,” another shared.

“I just left the theater in tears. This film was just PERFECT, representing how FUN the tour was in every way and showing @shakira under a light we’ve never seen before,” a third fan tweeted.

The film was produced by the “Underneath Your Clothes” hitmaker and James Merryman. The movie didn’t only let fans re-live the concert but also showcased a lot of behind-the-scenes clips of what went down through documentary footage.

Shakira expressed in a press release that her fans had been asking her to do this for some time and announced the project when it was finally ready for the world to see.

It was released through the big screen in more than 2,000 theaters in over 60 countries for a one-off. Shakira has yet to announce whether she will film elsewhere.

However, she has released an audio album of the tour for fans to listen to worldwide.

The “El Dorado” world tour visited three continents — Europe, North America, Asia, as well as Latin America — and grossed $75 million at the box office, per The Inquisitr.

Shakira initially planned to embark on the tour in 2017 but was forced to cancel due to a vocal cord hemorrhage. She admitted that it affected her relationship with her soccer player boyfriend, Gerard Pique, and opened up in an interview that she had to communicate through signs and expressed that others found it difficult to understand her. The “Hips Don’t Lie” chart-topper ended up feeling depressed and wasn’t able to talk to her kids because, at the time, because they couldn’t read.

The tour was in promotion of the album with the same name. Earlier this year, El Dorado, earned Shakira her third Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album.