Abandoned Puppy Born With Tail On Face Becomes Internet Sensation With Dozens Offering To Adopt

An abandoned puppy born with a tail on his face has become a social media star, with dozens of volunteers offering to adopt the little guy when he is ready.

“Narwhal” stole the hearts of thousands of people once his cute face hit the internet. That face has a bit of an unusual feature — a tiny, extra “tail” that sits right between his eyes. Perhaps he was abandoned because of the oddity, but it has since made him the “coolest puppy ever,” according to Mac the Pitbull, a rescue shelter that helps homeless dogs and other animals with special needs in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The founder of the shelter, Rochelle Steffen, said in an interview with ABC News that they found the puppy, which is believed to be a Daschund and Beagle mix, in a rural area in Jackson, Missouri, that happens to be a popular site for dumping dogs.

Narwhal’s face tail — or what the shelter likes to call his magical unicorn — is about an inch long and does not appear to be a hinderance to the puppy in any way. In a Facebook post, the shelter shared that the puppy is as happy and healthy as any other. In fact, the shelter has uploaded several photos and videos of him playing and acting like normal.

“The unicorn face tail does not bother Narwhal and he never slows down just like any normal puppy,” the post read.

The shelter also wrote that the tail does not wag and, according to their veterinarian, it doesn’t appear to pose any health problems, so there is no need to remove it.

One follower asked the shelter if they were worried that the tail might get caught on something and become torn. The shelter replied that there wasn’t any more concern for the tail on his face becoming damaged than for his regular tail, adding that as he grows, the tail could become less of an issue for him.

It appears the only real issue is deciding who will be the lucky family that gets to take this “magical unicorn puppy” home. As expected, dozens of people have expressed an interest in adopting Narwhal. However, the popular pup is isn’t quite ready. The shelter wrote that they would like to monitor him to ensure the tail doesn’t cause any problems. In addition, he also needs to be neutered and vaccinated.

The shelter did say that they would let the public know when Narwhal was ready for adoption.