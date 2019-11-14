Blake Shelton Says He Won The ‘Hottest Girlfriend’ Award At The CMA Awards With Gwen Stefani

Blake kissed Gwen all over in an intimate video.

Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani looked as loved-up as ever as they attended the 2019 CMA Awards together in Nashville on November 13 – and it’s safe to say that Blake wasn’t afraid to make his love for the No Doubt singer known as they hung out together after the country music awards show came to a close.

During the awards, which aired live on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena, the singer took to the stage to accept the award for Single of the Year for his song “God’s Country,” but it seemed as though he was actually more interested in his “hot girlfriend” after the show.

Per a report from Hollywood Life, Gwen headed to Instagram Stories after the event to share an adorable and pretty intimate video of herself and her boyfriend of four years as they sat together in what appeared to be a trailer or a tour bus post-awards.

In the clip, which can be seen on Twitter, the 50-year-old mom of three sweetly asked her boyfriend, “So what did you win?” as she referred to the country star taking home his tenth career CMA Award.

Blake then replied to Gwen’s question by saying that he had “the hottest girlfriend in the world” as the “Used To Love You” singer held on tight to her phone – which was on selfie mode – to film their cute interaction.

“No, what did you win?” the star then asked her fellow The Voice coach, to which he nonchalantly replied, “Oh that was a CMA, but I have the hottest girlfriend on Earth.”

Gwen then jokingly feigned an overly shocked face to the camera as she looked into the lens with her mouth wide open.

Blake — who performed his new single “Dive Bar” with Garth Brooks during the broadcast — then continued to show off his love for the star as he kissed her all over. The country star started by placing a peck on the side of her forehead before he made his way down the side of her face to her cheek as Gwen continued to film with her mouth still wide open.

In the cute video, the star had her blond hair pulled away from her face in a tight bun and rocked her signature heavy cat eyeliner and bright red lipstick.

As for Blake, he kept things a little bit more casual than his fashion-forward girlfriend in a charcoal shirt which almost matched Gwen’s black ensemble that featured a one-shoulder halter neck design.

The couple’s loved-up appearance at the 2019 CMA Awards came shortly after they walked the red carpet at another big event over the weekend, the E! People’s Choice Awards. Both won awards during the show, as Gwen was honored with the Fashion Icon gong while Blake was awarded Country Artist of 2019.

Backstage, the “Cool” singer shut down speculation she and the country star are engaged after she sported a huge diamond ring on her ring finger.