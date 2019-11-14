Billie Eilish’s New Single, “Everything I Want,” Is About A Dream She Had About Killing Herself

On November 13, Billie Eilish released a brand new single, “Everything I Want,” worldwide. The “You Should See Me in a Crown” hitmaker did an interview with Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac and explained the dark inspiration behind making the song.

“Pretty much that whole song is about me and Finneas’s relationship as siblings,” Eilish stated.

“We started writing it because I literally had a dream that I killed myself and nobody cared,” she continued.

“All of my best friends and people that I work with basically came out in public and said ‘Oh, we never liked her!'”

“In the dream, fans didn’t care. The internet like s**t on me for killing [myself],” Billie revealed.

Eilish explained that there are thousands of meanings behind the song, however, the main point of the song is to express that her brother is always going to be there for her and vice-versa.

Unsurprisingly, the song created a lot of instant buzz. Her announcement post on Instagram racked up over 3.1 million likes and over 29,000 likes, proving her relevancy in today’s music industry.

The artwork for the single is very simple and consists of a multicolored art piece with no text on it.

She teased fans with a snippet of the ending of the single via Instagram, which has been listened to over 5.7 million times.

As soon as the full song dropped, Billie’s fans reacted passionately to the track.

“This was the absolute most beautiful song I have ever heard to date,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I cried listening to this. I’ve struggled with suicide and related to this song so much,” another shared.

“Everything WE wanted,” a third follower commented.

This is the first new track Eilish has dropped since her long-awaited debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which broke records. She became the first artist this millennium to the top the U.S. album charts and the youngest person to reach No. 1 in the U.K., breaking Joss Stone’s record by two months.

She had the second-biggest opening week for 2019 and had the third-biggest ever streaming week for an album by a female behind Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next and Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy.

To promote the record, Eilish will embark on a world tour that will start in North America in March. She will continue throughout the year visiting other continents including South America and Europe. The “All the Good Girls go to Hell” chart-topper is scheduled to finish in July in London, U.K.