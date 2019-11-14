Kelly Clarkson’s Kids Take Over Her Talk Show In Rare TV Appearance & Put Jason Momoa In The Hot Seat

Kelly Clarkson‘s two children, River Rose and Remington, took over their mom’s talk show in a rare television appearance where daughter River put actor Jason Momoa in the hot seat with some tough questions.

People Magazine reported that River Rose, 5, grilled the Aquaman actor alongside younger brother Remington 3 1/2 as Jason happily played along, making for a very sweet moment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The children were seated alongside Jason on the set’s comfy grey sofa. Kelly sat protectively to the side of her kids, in her blue host chair, but it was clear from the start of the interview that her daughter was in charge.

River looked absolutely adorable in a matching deep green long-sleeved shirt with matching leggings that were adorned with stars, her hair in a ponytail. It appears the little girl has the same outgoing personality as her mother and was not shy in speaking to the actor.

The young girl began her line of questioning with some prompting from Kelly.

“Do you know The Little Mermaid?” River asked Jason.

“Ariel? Yes, Ariel’s very sweet, she’s very nice,” the actor said in the clip seen below.

Jason then looked at Remy and said to the toddler that Ariel is a redhead and that he would teach him about redheads someday, claiming they are “passionate,” prompting a quizzical look from the little boy.

Remy, who looked equally adorable in a blue short-sleeved button-down shirt, jeans and Aquaman-style shoes was reserved but appeared to be very interested in what the actor had to say.

“Where does Aquaman go to the bathroom?” Remy asked, to which Jason happily replied, throwing his arms open wide, “everywhere!”

Despite encouragement from his big sister, who tried to get Remy to open up to the film star, by stating, “you like Aquaman, you watch it, come on,” he preferred to stay quiet.

Kelly’s two children with Brandon Blackstock are great fans of the movie per CNN.

Kelly then revealed to the actor that her children’s personalities are very different. “She’s the talker, he’s the sensitive one,” she claimed. In turn, Jason sweetly asked Remy for high-fives to break the ice with the little boy.

Jason has two children with actress Lisa Bonet, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, and Lola Iolani Momoa. He is also a stepfather to his wife’s older daughter Zoe Kravitz.

After her children left the set, Kelly asked Jason, who can currently be seen in the Apple TV+ series See, about his 12-year-old daughter Lola. His hilarious response to a question Kelly posed can be seen below.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays in syndication.