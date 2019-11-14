CMA Awards Slammed After Carrie Underwood Goes Home Empty Handed

Carrie didn't win any of the three CMA awards she was nominated for, including Entertainer of the Year, and fans aren't happy.

Carrie Underwood attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center
Jason Kempin / Getty Images
Music

The CMA Awards is feeling the heat after Carrie Underwood went home empty handed from the big awards show last night (November 13), despite being nominated for three awards. Carrie – who hosted the show alongside Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire and performed her latest single, “Drinking Alone” – was passed up for Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (for her 2018 release Cry Pretty) and the biggest award of the night, Entertainer of the Year.

Prior to the show, which aired live on ABC from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Carrie was the big fan favorite to take home Entertainer of the Year after a stellar year that saw her return as the face of NBC’s Sunday Night Football and head across the globe on her “Cry Pretty Tour 360,” to name just a couple of her big achievements.

A number of famous faces even campaigned on behalf of the mom of two, including Miranda Lambert who recently became emotional as she discussed all the reasons she thought Carrie should go home the big winner. Country trio Runaway June also publicly backed her to win.

However, on the night, Carrie was passed up for Kacey Musgraves for Female Vocalist of the Year, Maren Morris for Album of the Year, and Garth Brooks for Entertainer of the Year, and it’s the latter that really had fans fired up on social media.

Many flocked to Twitter during the broadcast to put CMA on serious blast.

Others were quick to point out that the 53rd Annual CMA Awards claimed to be all about celebrating the women of country music amid a lot of noise about females within the genre not getting enough airplay at country radio.

That’s why Carrie co-hosted alongside special guest hosts Reba and Dolly instead of her longtime co-host Brad Paisley, who did not attend last night’s event.

Others praised Carrie for returning to the stage to close out the show after her loss. One viewer tweeted that her “taking the stage after she was absolutely robbed” was a show of “pure class” from the “Something In The Water” singer.

They added, “I would have stormed out of that place and gave them the middle finger. It’s the least they deserve. Disgusting. #CMAawards.”

“God bless @carrieunderwood for coming out to close the show after losing the big award of the night,” another fan tweeted. “You should have more than one of them by now! #CMAawards.”

Other viewers vented their frustration online, including Country Music Now who published a blog shortly after the award show ended that was titled, “Carrie Underwood Should Have Been the 2019 CMA Entertainer of the Year.” In it, the site listed a number of reasons why they felt the star was snubbed during the awards.

Carrie spoke candidly before the show about how much she wanted to win. She shared how if she took home the biggest award of the night, it would not only be a win for her but for all the women in country music across the board.

“I personally feel like Entertainer, it’s everything, right? So I feel like people kind of narrow it down to tour, but I feel like there’s so many more components to it,” she said, per ABC News Radio Online.

“It would be amazing,” Carrie then said of her hopes to win, and added, “Of course, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want it. Sorry, boys!”