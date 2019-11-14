‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer Called ‘Pathetic’ By Ex-Husband Kelsey In Rare Interview

The actor blasts his ex for her alleged behavior during their 13-year marriage.

Camille Grammer‘s ex-husband Kelsey is speaking out about their tumultuous marriage in a rare interview. The 64-year-old Frasier star told interviewer Graham Bensinger that while he rarely talks about his third marriage, he finds the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran to have a “pathetic” life.

Kelsey told Bensinger that he noticed a pattern with his first three wives in that they were all basically “the same person in different bodies.” While he was previously married to Doreen Alderman and Leigh-Ann Csuhany, the actor took a special issue with Camille, who is the mother to two of his seven kids, Mason, 18, and Jude, 15.

“Honestly, I don’t really talk about her very much, because so much of her life is spent talking about me and I just think it’s sort of pathetic,” Kelsey said of Camille.

The actor also revealed the day he knew his marriage to the Bravo star was over.

“A month after I had a heart attack, my mother died — 12 years ago now — the day of my mother’s funeral, my third wife basically had an explosion about something,” Kelsey said.

He alleged that during that stressful time in his life, Camille started yelling at him and threatened divorce.

“We’d had the same conversation for eight years, and it was tiresome,” Kelsey said. “I realized at that moment that I was done with her, that I was not going to end up in this relationship for much longer. And somewhere under a year [later], I was done.”

Kelsey went on to say that his current wife, Kayte Walsh, is “the most mature person” he has ever been with. Walsh is 25 years his junior.

Kelsey did not use Camille’s name in the Graham Bensinger interview. Instead, the actor just referred to her as his “third wife.” Camille has gone on record as saying Kelsey tries to acts like she never existed. She also revealed that her kids are forbidden to use her name in front of their dad.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said the Mason and Jude can refer to her as “mom” or “the other household,” but they are not allowed to ever say the word “Camille” when they are in Kelsey’s house, according to People.

Kelsey and Camille Grammer ended their 13-year marriage in 2010 just as the first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wrapped. Some of the former couple’s marital drama played out for Bravo’s cameras.

Camille, who married David C. Meyer last fall in Hawaii, was awarded $30 million in her bitter divorce from Kelsey.