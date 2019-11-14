Tinashe Turns Up The Heat For ‘Songs For You’ Front & Back Album Artwork

Tinashe has been teasing her upcoming album, Songs For You, for some time now and has revealed all the details her fans want to know. On Instagram, the “All Hands On Deck” hitmaker shared the front and back artwork.

For the front cover, Tinashe is lying on her side, wearing a black shimmery bikini. She pairs the ensemble with white pants and sheer long gloves. She is sporting her dark locks up in two ponytails and appears to have her hair at different lengths, giving her some edge. She accessorizes herself with jeweled dangling down earrings and lines her glossy lips. She serves a fierce expression directly to the camera while raising one hand, holding the end of one of her ponytails. In the corner, the artwork has a parental advisory logo.

Her name is not written on any of the artwork, however, the album title is written upside down on the back, backward, in black.

The back cover sees Tinashe wearing a different garment. She rocks a leather corset-style top and appears to have no underwear on, showing off her booty and legs. She is standing, raising her hand again, holding her ponytail while serving an over-the-shoulder pose.

In the bottom left-hand corner, the tracklisting appears in small black text. The LP consists of 15 new tracks and collaborations with Ms Banks, 6lack, and G-Eazy.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 81,500 likes and over 2,600 comments from excited fans.

“Yasssss!!!! Can’t freaking wait,” one user wrote.

“This is about to bless my ears and my goddamn soul,” another shared.

“SICKENING HOLY F*CK OMG HYPERVENTILATING,” a third passionate follower commented in capital letters.

“OMG, ITS FLAWLESS” a fourth fan remarked adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

For her caption, the “2 On” songstress announces the album will be released later this month on November 21, letting her audience know that they can pre-save it from the link her bio.

Tinashe let her fans have an early listen of the record by hosting her own listening parties around the world.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the first fan listening session took place in London, U.K.

The first single released from Songs For You, “Die a Little Bit,” features British female rapper Ms Banks. The music video was released towards the end of October and has achieved over 1 million views on YouTube.

Her upcoming project will be her first album since parting ways with her previous record label, RCA Records. She recently signed a management deal with Roc Nation, per Power 1051.