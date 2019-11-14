Jessica Simpson Shares Candid Photo After Wild 10-Day Ride With Stomach Bug

The mom of three gave fans a look at her not-so-glamorous life.

Jessica Simpson is showing her followers a not-so-glamorous side of her life. While she is known for her adorable family photos with her kids, the singer and entrepreneur shared an all-too-real photo to Instagram after her family battled a lengthy stomach bug. The surprisingly candid pic prompted fans to send Jessica and her family some healing vibes—and some home remedies.

In a new spin on a makeup-free photo, Jessica is shown sleeping on her couch with her 7-year-old daughter, Maxie Drew, resting beside her. The 39-year-old star wears leopard-print pajamas and is wrapped in an oversized tan blanket as she sleeps on the family’s supersized couch. A pajama-clad Maxie is using her famous mom’s body for a pillow as she snuggles in.

In the caption to the surprising photo, Jessica recounted a “challenging” 10 days for her family, which also includes her husband Eric Johnson and kids Ace Knute, 6, and baby Birdie Mae, 7 months.

The mom of three told her 4.9 million Instagram fans that members of her family endured vomiting, dangerously high fevers, and more medical mishaps over the oast week-and-a-half. Jessica praised her older kids as being troopers throughout the lengthy ordeal and noted that the whole family is now on the mend.

In the comments section to the post, many of Jessica’s fans revealed they could relate to her mom moment.

“Exactly what motherhood looks like!!! ” one fan wrote.

“Thank you for sharing the not so flattering side of parenting,” another added. “Us parents out here need to see that everyone struggles the same when their kids are sick. Celebrity or not.”

Other fans noted that’s it’s “scariest” when babies get sick.

“Hope Birdie is ok! Glad the other two are on the mend!” another added.

Several other well-meaning fans offered Jessica some get-well tips. One fan told the famous mom of three that cutting up raw garlic and eating it on buttered crackers could help ward off a cold. Another fan suggested that Jessica and her family eat vegan red lentil soups for a few days.

While Jessica is known for her glamorous stage looks and a shoe line that features her in sky-high heels, fans love seeing the “real” side of her as a mom to three kids age 7 and under.

“Three kids is no joke, ” Jessica told People earlier this year. “It is definitely constant, and the biggest challenge for me is trying to be present when I am pulled in so many directions.”