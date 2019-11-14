Plus-Size Model Ashley Alexiss Shows Major Sideboob In A Nude Bathtub Pic

Plus-size model, Ashley Alexiss, is busy promoting her 2020 calendar. This means that fans have been enjoying some sneak peeks, including an update from yesterday where she appeared to be completely nude. The bombshell posed in a white modern bathtub, and sat upright with her left shoulder facing the camera. Her left knee peeked through, while she extended her arms in front of her. Her pose left her major sideboob on display. Her arms managed to censor her chest just right, however, as the photo was NSFW but still allowable on social media. The tub was filled with soapy bubbles, although she managed to stay dry from her chest up.

Ashley glanced at the camera, and gave a sultry look with her lips slightly parted. She also slicked her hair back and wore it down behind her shoulders. Her long locks almost reached the water. Her makeup included mascara, shimmery lipstick, and blush. She kept things simple with no visible accessories.

Behind the model, you could see a peek of the ocean waters. She didn’t reveal the location of the shoot, but apparently, it was somewhere along the coast.

This update seemed to be a big hit with her fans, as many people left their compliments in the comments section. Plus, the captions revealed that her theme for the calendar is “au naturel,” and noted that she went nude for all of the images.

“Got tired of brands not making plus-size fit properly, eh?” joked a follower.

“Well, that is definitely a dream come true. Can’t wait!!!” exclaimed a fan.

“Bodypaint, swimsuits, etc. YOU slay it girl… Is it May’20 yet?! It’s yours to win!” declared an admirer.

“Clothes on r off your a stunning looking woman,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

Fans can grab a copy of the calendar directly from Ashley. It costs $50, and comes with an autograph, personalization, and a birthday message. It looks like those who have already pre-ordered the calendar can expect it in the mail soon. She promised quality, matte photos.

In addition, she shared another update several days ago where she went topless in penguin shorts. At the time, she only hinted at the nude theme. The photo has since been deleted, but it showed the blond censoring her chest with her arm. She also stuck her tongue out to the side, and gave a flirty look. She posed in front of a blinding white backdrop, and completed her look with black-rimmed glasses.