Hannah Godwin Gets Leggy In Spandex Shorts On Instagram

Hannah Godwin shared a set of new Instagram photos with her fans yesterday, and the attention seemed to be on her toned legs. The Bachelor in Paradise star wore a pair of black spandex shorts with a matching crop top, along with a plaid jacket. The shorts were super tight, while her jacket was brown and tan, with hints of burnt orange. It had large black buttons, along with two front chest pockets. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and ankle-high socks.

The first photo showed Hannah leaning against a white fence, as she tilted her head to the left and placed her hands in front of her midriff. She also bent her right knee and raised her foot, as she also stood on her left toes. She smiled softly in the shot, as her hair blew around in the wind. She wore her locks down in a middle part. Behind the fence, you could see a low-rising planter with foliage.

The second photo showed off her playful side, as the model sat on the ledge below her fence and placed her hands above her. She grabbed onto the chain links, as she propped up her right knee. The stunner was seen with her eyes closed as she smiled widely. Her toned body glowed under the sunlight.

This update was geotagged in Hollywood and was a paid promotional post for Shein.

Fans poured in with their compliments for Hannah in the comments section.

“Can we just talk about them legs,” gushed a fan.

“I love your beautiful smile,” wrote an admirer.

Loading...

“You’re one of the most genuine, sweet and kind people I have ever had the privilege of calling my friend…. and you look gorgeous in these pics,” raved a follower.

“Omg just filmed a video on how to be more positive today!! probably should hurry and edit so I can get it up!!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user, as they were seemingly inspired by the captions.

In addition, the bombshell gave her fans something to talk about with another update from late October. This time, she was seen rocking a tiny swimsuit as she posed on her back. The one-piece swimsuit had a low “v” neckline and a strappy back and featured small dots throughout. She was seen posing poolside, as she rocked a pair of reflective, black-rimmed sunglasses. Hannah smiled with her lips slightly parted and wore a pair of small hoop earrings.