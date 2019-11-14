Dolly Castro Puts On Skintight Leopard-Print Leggings In New Instagram Pic

Dolly Castro shared a new Instagram update today, as she showed off a pair of eye-catching, leopard-print leggings. She was spotted posing outdoors as she stood on a gravel road. Her outfit consisted of a white sports bra, which was branded with the 1st Phorm logo in gold. The bra featured double straps, along with a scoop neckline. Plus, she paired this with skintight pants. The leopard-print was large, while the leggings featured a high waist.

The Nicaraguan stunner stood while popping her left foot, as she rocked a pair of black sneakers. She angled her body towards the camera, as the pose allowed her to accentuate her derriere. Plus, her toned abs were also on display. She smiled widely and wore her hair down in a middle part. Some of her wavy locks fell in front of her left shoulder. Meanwhile, she kept the accessories simple, rocking a charm necklace and a ring. Dolly also infused a pop of color with her light purple manicure.

The bombshell was also seen holding onto a large backpack. It was branded with not just the 1st Phorm logo, but also with her last name. The bag had many different zippered compartments. She claimed in the captions that the bag was actually three-years-old, but that it’s still holding up well thanks to its quality.

Behind her, you could see a meadow and a couple of small hills. It looked cloudy on the day the shot was taken.

Fans left plenty of nice compliments in the comments section.

“You’re the most beautiful woman ever and your heart is biggest I’ve ever met te amo,” wrote a follower, letting her know that they love her in Spanish.

Considering that the model is from Nicaragua, it’s not surprising that many of her followers leave messages in Spanish.

“Someone is getting leaner and stronger,” noted an admirer, who has apparently been following her for some time.

“You’re such an inspiration to me gorgeous,” gushed a fan.

“I Love this Photo of u Lady,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Dolly shared another photo of herself rocking another pair of leggings in early October. This time, she was spotted posing indoors at the kitchen counter. She wore a pair of mustard-yellow pants, which seemingly had a similar cut as her leopard-print leggings. These featured a high waist and were super tight. She paired this with a maroon sports bra and was seen making a drink with a 1st Phorm supplement.