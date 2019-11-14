Christina Milian Flaunts Sideboob In Giant Hat & Fingerless Gloves On Instagram

Christina Milian teased the second wave of her collaboration with ZCRAVE, a clothing brand that offers trendy pieces. She shared a video on Instagram, where she was spotted going topless, only wearing a hat and gloves. The stunner was seen posing with her left shoulder facing the camera, as she gave a sizzling look. She folded her left arm in front of her chest and grabbed the edge of her hat with her right hand. This left her sideboob on display.

The hat that she wore was anything but ordinary, as it was extra-large. It was a tan color and featured a huge brim that framed her face. She also wore black, fingerless gloves, which allowed her to show off her light manicure.

Plus, the bombshell kept up the glam factor with dark eye makeup, which included eyeliner and shimmery eyeshadow. Her lips popped thanks to glossy lipstick, and she accessorized with a couple of earrings.

The video clip showed the image glitching. This effect mimicked vintage TVs when they were losing reception. The caption also revealed that the brand will be unveiling the second part of their collaboration soon. However, eager fans can already head to ZCRAVE’s site to check out clothing that’s already available for purchase.

The collaboration page features Christina rocking a variety of ensembles, all of which are priced above $100. From dresses, pantsuits, to a pair of flashy cowboy boots, there are tons of different pieces to choose from. Unfortunately, the hat that she rocked in the Instagram post is not currently available for purchase. However, she was seen going topless in a fringe skirt, as she rocked another pair of black gloves. Only time will tell whether these pieces will be for sale in the coming weeks once the second wave goes live on the website.

Fans sent their love to Christina in the comments section.

“Congratulations!” exclaimed a follower.

“There’s too much beauty here, breathtaking!” gushed an admirer.

“Too d*mn gorgeous,” declared a fan.

“Omg at first I thought it was my phone screen. Lol You are beautiful,” wrote a fourth Instagram user, referring to the video filter.

In addition, Christina previously went topless in another Instagram post in late May. The photo showed her crouching close to the ground, as she sat on a wooden box. She wore a black skirt with silver fringe. She also rocked a pair of shiny black boots, and sheer gloves, while giving a sultry look. Her hair was down and was seemingly blowing in the wind.