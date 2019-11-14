Pauline Tantot Poses With Pants Falling Down In New Sizzling Selfie

Pauline Tantot showed off her flirty side today in a selfie that she posted to Instagram, where she was rocking a tiny white crop tank and a pair of yellow plaid pants. However, she wasn’t exactly wearing the pants, as the model allowed them to fall down and reveal her booty. The pants were bright yellow and featured black zippers with silver hardware on the side and back pockets.

In the photo, Pauline posed on top of a bed while still wearing a pair of white boots. She stood up on her knees, extending her arm to hold onto a small shelf. This meant that her toned midriff and bare derriere were on full display, while her face was somewhat obscured by the phone she held in her left hand.

Pauline gave her signature pout for the shot as she looked intently at her phone screen, revealing that its case featured tons of butterflies. She also pulled her hair up in a casual high ponytail, keeping things simple with few accessories. She wore her usual earrings but went without a necklace, rings, or bracelets.

The left side of the photo showed the natural wood frame of the mirror. Additionally, a small rabbit plush could be seen behind the bombshell on the bed, along with a dark side table.

Fans left many nice compliments for the Instagram sensation in the comments section.

“You’re really so perfect it makes me v happy,” gushed a follower.

“I see you and I go into depression! I can’t believe you’re so perfect,” joked an admirer.

“Who needs a caption when you got a body like that,” declared a fan.

One person managed to get a response from Pauline.

“What happened to your hip tattoo?” they asked, getting a reply from the model who said she never had one.

A fan later clarified that while Pauline doesn’t have a hip tattoo, her twin sister, Mathilde, does. It’s not surprising that someone would confuse the two accidentally since they both have a huge presence on Instagram.

Aside from today’s snap, the model shared another photo in late October where she pulled down her pants at a park. The post started off with a photo of Pauline posing with her dog at a park. But a second picture showed her standing by herself as she showed off her bare booty under her baggy sweats. She completed her look with a long-sleeved cropped shirt and a dark beanie. She also smiled widely in the shot, which is a fairly rare occasion.