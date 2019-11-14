Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Flashes Her Hard Body For The Camera Wearing Pink Bikini Bottoms

Suzy Cortez refuses to stop flaunting her rock-hard bikini body. The Miss BumBum winner was at it again on Wednesday when she shared a photo of herself wearing a skimpy outfit on Instagram.

In the sexy snapshot, Suzy wore a pair of light pink string bikini bottoms that left very little to the imagination, flaunting her lean legs, flat tummy, and impressive abs. The model also donned a white cropped tank top in the shot, which showcased her ample bust and muscular arms.

Suzy posed with a sultry look on her face as she appeared to be under a pier while water rushed in behind her. She wore her long, dark hair in a deep part on the side of her head and had her curly locks pushed over her shoulder.

The Playboy centerfold also rocked a full face of makeup in the picture, going full glam with defined eyebrows, long lashes, black eyeliner, and a shimmering eye shadow. She added a glowing highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a pale pink lip color to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the photograph, Suzy tells her followers that she has a brand new photo shoot coming out soon, and that it’s going to be smoking hot. The model’s 2.1 million followers didn’t appear to mind the picture, showing their appreciation for the post with more than 7,800 likes and over 100 comments in the first three hours after it was posted online.

“She should be the leading star for @marvelstudios She Hulk movie!!!” one of Suzy’s Instagram followers suggested in the comments section of the post.

“I love your charming figure gorgeous,” another fan gushed.

“Awesome,” a third comment simply said.

“You are such an inspiration to your fans. Thank you for all of your hard work and the amazing posts that you share with all of us every single day. We love you,” a fourth social media user stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently flaunted those famous curves of hers when she posed for a selfie in the reflective doors of an elevator.

Suzy had her long, dark hair worn in spiral curls and donned a diamond choker to go along with the low-cut white dress with a short skirt.

Suzy Cortez wore a bombshell makeup look in the photo, which proved to be beloved by her fans as well. The snap has currently earned over 26,000 likes and attracted over 400 comments for the Brazlian beauty.