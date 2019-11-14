Melissa Riso Flaunts Cleavage In Black Satin: ‘Take Care Of Yourself’

Melissa Riso took to Instagram this evening to share a positive message alongside a hot new picture of herself, thrilling her followers on the popular social media platform.

Riso shared a stunning selfie while standing in front of a large window. She also shared a version that showed off more of the outfit in her Instagram story. In the image, the model wore a one-shoulder black satin dress by Meshki that showed her fans a glimpse of her ample cleavage. The look also showed off her toned shoulders. Riso wore her long black hair in soft waves, which she swept over one shoulder for the casual snapshot. For her makeup, she wore a pink lipstick on her lips, and she artfully highlighted and bronzed her cheeks. On her eyes, the model wore a glittery pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and a heavy coat of black mascara, which made the pop in the picture. As she stared into the camera, the celebrity hairstylist also treated viewers to a pleasant, closed mouth smile.

In her caption, the actress wrote an uplifting message to her followers that talked about taking care of themselves before others. She encouraged people to put their own health and happiness first to live a happier life. Her followers responded positively to the message, with more than 4,100 hitting the “like” button in support. Plus, nearly 200 of Riso’s fans took the time to leave her a positive note in the comments section.

Several fans complimented the model’s stunning outfit and makeup in the picture.

“Sexy, beautiful, and stunning girl! Cutie, you look SUPER!” replied one of Riso’s happy followers.

“Absolutely the most beautiful woman in the world,” another declared adding two Earth emoji and a kiss emoji.

Other people who commented noted how much they appreciated the positive sentiment the actress shared in the caption.

“Beautiful browns eyes with a pretty face and full of substance. It is so beautiful. First, love yourself before you can love others. So true,” noted a fan.

“Right on them, words! What a magnificent, beautiful view! Such amazingly beautiful eyes makeup and hairstyle perfect! Cute top on so extremely gorgeous!” another wrote, including a few fire emoji along with multiple rose and heart emoji.

The model seems partial to little black dresses. The Inquisitr previously reported that Riso wore a sparkly black number on the red carpet at a special event where she promoted her men’s haircare line, Mr. By Melissa Riso.