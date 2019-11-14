‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Goes Braless Under Chunky Sweater: ‘I Wanna Get Cozy’

Maitland Ward showed off her fall style in a cozy sweater for her latest Instagram photo on Wednesday night. The former Boy Meets World star looked stunning as she kicked her ensemble into overdrive by giving it a sexy twist.

In the photo, Maitland is seen snapping the selfie as she showcases her eye-popping cleavage in a brown sweater. The thick knitted material left little to the imagination as the actress opted to go braless under the low-cut shirt.

She angled the camera up as she followed it with her eyes and leaned back against a cream-colored wall for the shot while revealing in the caption of the photo that she felt like getting cozy.

The actress wore her fiery red hair in loose strands that cascaded over her shoulders in the snap. She also rocked a full face of makeup as she showcased her gorgeous good looks with thick lashes, black eyeliner, pink eye shadow, and defined eyebrows. She added to her glam look with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow on her face, and a soft pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Of course, Maitland’s over 910,000 followers were worked up over the racy photo. They clicked the like button over 14,000 times and left 300 comments all within the first hour that the shot was posted.

“Absolutely Pure Stunning Perfection and Desire Beyond Compare in Every Way,” one of Maitland’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Well I am soft, cuddly and cozy so what do you say?” another adoring fan gushed over the adult entertainment star.

“You’re beautiful I would get cozy with you any day,” a third social media user revealed.

“Good god. I like you more every time I see that gorgeous face,” a fourth person said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maitland has made a habit of flashing her ample cleavage on social media, and just one day before her cozy sweater photo, she tugged down her red lingerie top while she sat in bed in order to expose even more skin.

In that photo, the actress looks like she just woke up as she sits in a disheveled bed and gives a sultry stare into the camera. Maitland wore a minimal makeup look for that shot, rocking pink blush on her cheeks, nude lips, and a shimmering highlighter.

That post proved to be a popular one for Maitland Ward, attracting over 52,000 likes and over 880 comments to date.