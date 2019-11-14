Reese Witherspoon Shows Off Killer Legs In Little Black Dress For The CMA Awards

Reese Witherspoon is showing off her legs in the dress she wore to the CMA Awards this year. As the latest post on her Instagram page reveals, the sparkly sequined black mini features a cold shoulder neckline and an exaggerated sleeve detail. She paired the dress with a pair of pointy-toe black heels. As for her hairstyle, she kept it simple, opting to wear her blonde bob in loose waves. In the shared snapshot, Reese stands in an arched entryway trimmed with light blue paint and it’s a perfect frame for showcasing her outfit for the night.

The photo accumulated more than 120,000 likes and 850-plus comments within an hour. In those comments, fans expressed their approval for Reese’s fashion choices and some of her celebrity friends joined in on the compliments.

“Um is that dress avail for borrow???” wrote Buffy The Vampire Slayer star, Sarah Michelle Gellar. “You look amazing.”

“You’re PURDY,” wrote actress Kerry Washington who’s working with Reese on an upcoming miniseries called Little Fires Everywhere.

Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe left a comment too, one that was filled with fire emoji.

Commenters without verified Instagram accounts expressed their admiration for Reese’s outfit as well.

“Slay queen!! Totally gorgeous!” one fan wrote.

“So classy!! Love the dress,” another added.

In one of her stories, Reese shared a close-up photo of her dress giving fans a better look at its contrasting matte black fabric embellishment that accentuates the actress’ curves. It’s also easier to see her makeup in her Instagram story, revealing that she’s wearing a fresh natural look, with light blue eyeshadow, rosy blush on her cheeks and pink lipgloss.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Reese’s dress was designed by French luxury fashion house, Saint Laurent. Although it’s hard to see in the photo on her main Instagram page, she’s also wearing hoop earrings by Nikos Koulis.

This isn’t the first time that Reese has shown off one of her red carpet looks on her Instagram page. In late October, she wore yet another sparkly little black dress to the premiere of her new series with Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show. Much like the dress she wore to the CMAs, the LBD features an eye-catching neckline, namely a band of gold fabric that contrasts with the black sequins on the rest of the bodice. She also wore black pumps that look very similar to the ones in her most recent Instagram photo.