Pink Reveals That She’s Planning To Take Time Off From Music So She Can Focus On Her Family

Pink’s fans may want to savor her performance at the 2019 CMA Awards because it’s the last they may be seeing from her for a while.

Ahead of Wednesday’s showcase of country music talent, the singer announced that she is planning to take some time away from music in order to focus on her family. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Pink said that it’s going to be a busy time for her kids, with both ready to head back to school after the family had spent a significant time on the road.

“Yeah, we did two-and-a-half years and Willow is back in school now and Jameson’s gonna start pre-school soon, so it’s kind of the year of the family,” Pink said.

The singer finally returned home this month after completing her seventh concert tour, which followed up her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma. The tour kept Pink on the road for close to two years, kicking off in March 2018 and finally wrapping up at the start of this month. The tour itself was a major accomplishment for Pink’s career — grossing a total of $397.3 million, the second-highest of all time for a female solo act — but meant that family time had to take place while they were on the road.

She has also been open about the challenges of juggling her family and career. As Pink said in an interview with Redbook shortly after the tour kicked off in 2018, she was bringing her husband and their two kids along with her as she traveled across North America and Oceania. Pink explained that she was happiest when she had the entire family around, even if it made things a bit more hectic.

“If I had nannies raising my kids and just wanted to be a rock star and party all the time, I wouldn’t be successful and I wouldn’t be happy,” she shared.

Pink also hinted that the pause in her career could be coming after the tour was done, saying that when touring stops working for her kids and they decide they want a normal life, she would stop.

It’s more than just the kids driving her decision to take a break from music. As Pink explained before the CMA Awards, she’s ready to switch roles and play the supportive spouse to husband Carey Hart in his own career.

“Carey has a lot to going on as well,” Pink said. “He is super supportive. He follows me around the world and now, it’s his turn.”