Fitness Model Kelsey Wells Sports Skintight Workout Gear In Empowering Instagram Post

The fitness model stunned in her latest Instagram post.

On Wednesday, fitness model Kelsey Wells uploaded a motivating post on Instagram.

The picture shows the stunner taking a mirror selfie in a white-walled room. She posed by arching her back and tilting her head. The founder of the PWR Programs flaunted her fit physique in a teal sports bra and matching skintight leggings, which put her incredible curves, washboard abs, and sculpted arms on full display. She accessorized the sporty look with a pair of delicate earrings and a white Apple Watch.

For the photo, the brunette beauty pulled back her long hair into a tight ponytail. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes. Her long nails were also manicured and painted white.

In the caption, Kelsey discussed how a restrictive diet can be detrimental to one’s physical and mental health. She noted that no one should feel guilty for eating the proper amount of calories. She also stated that it is not necessary to take pills and drink teas that purportedly promote weight loss.

Many of Kelsey’s followers expressed gratitude for her message in the comments section.

“Yesssss, I can’t believe that I’ve stopped logging my meals and even weighing myself because my mindset has completely changed, and I have the tools to know what healthy choices for food are,” wrote a fan.

“Nutrition is sooo important, yet it’s usually the hardest thing of people to grasp. Thanks for the motivating post,” added another commenter.

“[You’re] such a positive inspiration. I love that you preach and believe everyone’s individual fitness journey and nutritional choices are unique and it’s not a one size fits all approach. Thank you for this,” said a different follower, adding a purple heart emoji to the comment.

“Needed this caption today, finding balance is soooo important,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The snap has been liked over 13,000 times since its upload.

Kelsey often posts motivating fitness-related content on social media. Last week, the beauty documented her trip to Los Angeles during the launch of her PWR 4.0 program. In one of the posts, she stunned in a white sports bra and purple leggings as she sat on the edge of a pool. Kelsey wrote in the post’s caption that she has been making an effort to stay mindful and present, which seemed to have resonated with her followers.