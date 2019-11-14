Carrie Underwood Slays The 2019 CMA Awards Red Carpet In Gold Dress

Carrie Underwood was getting high marks for the 2019 CMA Awards even before her hosting duties began.

The singer, who is hosting the awards for the 12th straight year, was the hit of the red carpet in a head-turning gold dress. Pictures shared by Entertainment Tonight showed Carrie rocking the floor-length dress with sheer paneling and gold embellishments, which was accentuated by a long tulle train. Carrie accessorized with burnt orange earrings and had her long blond hair brushed to one side. The singer posed alone and with her husband, Mike Fisher, who wore a dark navy and blue suit.

Carrie shared part of the red carpet spotlight with her co-stars for the evening, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. The three stood together for pictures as they prepared for hosting duties, though Carrie will have an even busier night as was slated to perform and was also nominated in three categories — Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Album of the Year for Cry Pretty.

Carrie’s show-stopping red carpet looks were a bit different than the hints she had been giving fans ahead of the 2019 CMA Awards. In the lead-up to the show, there was plenty of attention on the trio of legendary women singers — including trailblazers Reba and Dolly — and Carrie joked that they would be adopting some classic country music looks as well.

“Between me, and Reba and Dolly, can you imagine the changes and the fringe and the rhinestones and the hair?” she joked during an appearance on Good Morning America, via E! News. “It’ll be amazing.”

While there was no fringe, no big hair, and no rhinestones, the three still got big praise for the glamorous looks, though Carrie seemed to get some of the highest marks for all walking the red carpet. The New York Daily News included her among their best red-carpet looks, and many others on social media pegged Carrie was one of the best-dressed of the night. Many others took so social media to praise Carrie for her fashion sense.

Fans didn’t have to wait for Carrie to actually hit the red carpet to get a glimpse of her gold dress, however. Reba shared a video of the three together before the show, giving a preview of the look that Carrie would be rocking on the red carpet just a few minutes later.

While it remains to be seen whether Carrie will win any awards, she was, to many, already the winner of the red carpet.