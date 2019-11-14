Here’s How Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Feels Now That Her Ex, Lamar Odom, Is Engaged To Sabrina Parr

Khloe Kardashian reportedly shared her thoughts about her ex-husband’s recent engagement to his fitness trainer and motivational coach, Sabrina Parr.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s ex recently revealed that he and Parr were engaged after four months of being in a relationship. Odom’s romance with Parr is the most visible that the former NBA star has been with a woman since him and Kardashian were married back in the 2000s. According to People, Kardashian is more than happy that Odom has found love again. The couple has been divorced for several years, but a source shares that the reality star still wants the best for her ex.

“She still has a soft spot for him, and will always be a friend to him,” the source said.

In addition to being happy for Odom, Kardashian is only interested in respecting his relationship with Parr. The E! star is reportedly not a threat to Odom’s relationship in any way, and she is reportedly pleased to know that Odom has found love elsewhere.

“They were never going to get back together, but she always wanted him to find happiness and is glad for him that he’s moving on,” the source continued.

Kardashian and Odom began dating back in 2009. Just 30 days later, Odom proposed to Kardashian in front of her family and the KUWTK cameras. The couple was married one week later. The Revenge Body star filed for divorce from Odom in 2013, due to his alleged drug use and infidelity.

While Kardashian and Odom haven’t been together in years, she has seemingly still been by his side. The reality star legally stayed married to Odom back in 2015 after he fell into a coma at a Las Vegas brothel. During his recovery, Kardashian helped him heal, and the pair finalized their divorce in 2016.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Odom and Parr announced that they were engaged on Monday, November 11, as the former NBA star took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself and his fiancee at Prime 112 restaurant in Miami. Parr also shared a video of her dazzling diamond engagement ring, confirming that she said “yes” to Odom’s proposal.

Loading...

Kardashian has echoed similar sentiments about Odom’s relationship with Parr on KUWTK. In a recent episode, Kardashian shared with her sisters that she was considering reaching out to Odom after his book, Darkness to Light, was released. Kardashian later revealed that she wouldn’t see him due to his relationship with Parr. She then said that she was happy for Odom and his newfound sobriety and life.

Since their divorce, Kardashian moved on to Tristan Thompson. The two dated from 2016 to 2019 and are currently working on their co-parenting relationship for their daughter, True.