Miranda Lambert Looks Smoking-Hot In Sparkly Red Dress During Electric ‘CMA’ Performance

Miranda Lambert showed off her amazing figure during a red hot performance at this year’s CMAs. As fans know, Miranda regularly shares photos and videos of her chic outfits as well as clips from her popular songs for her loyal Instagram fans. In the most recent video clip that was shared on her page, Lambert sizzled onstage at the star-studded awards show.

In the caption of the clip, the blond bombshell simply hashtagged the CMAs. The video started off with the 36-year-old on stage in front of a big “Car Wash” sign with neon lights all over the stage. Lambert could be heard rocking out to one of her hit songs, “It’ll All Come Out In The Wash,” as she stood front and center, strumming her guitar.

The singer’s toned and tanned legs were on full display in the image while she was clad in a sparkly red dress. Lambert also rocked a pair of insanely high heels and wore her long blond locks down and slightly waved. In addition, she wore a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Lambert appeared to be having a great time rocking out as she wore a huge smile on her face while singing the words of her song.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s already earned the country superstar a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 117,000 views and 700-plus comments. Some of the blond beauty’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that they watched her performance and she absolutely killed it while countless others raved over her sexy look. A few more simply chimed in to let Miranda know that they are huge fans.

“Just watched you done great can’t wait to see you in Nashville for the #Wildcard tour,” one follower commented on the image, with a red heart emoji attached at the end.

“You absolutely killed it girl!!! And looked hot while doing it!” another social media user raved.

“I LOVED every second of it!! just got home to watch you! You are a queen,” a third Instagrammer wrote, adding a flame emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Miranda opened up about her struggles with her weight in the new issue of Health Magazine. In one of the more stunning photos from the shoot, Lambert showed off her killer figure in a revealing outfit. Along with a pair of incredibly short white shorts, she rocked a pink off-the-shoulder sweater. In the issue, Miranda dished that she’s finally comfortable in her own skin and the photos prove it.