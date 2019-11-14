‘Game Of Thrones’: Emilia Clarke Responds To Season 8 Remake Petition

Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones,' found the sentiment behind the petition to be 'flattering.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones has been often maligned by fans and critics alike. In the shortened season, fan-favorite Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) managed to succeed in securing the Iron Throne and her control over Westeros, only to be killed by Jon Snow (Kit Harington) after she was seen to go mad and use extreme violence in her bid to take King’s Landing.

The end, which is often described as being too rushed for the final season, saw many fans wanting the show’s creators replaced and Season 8 rewritten and remade. This resulted in a petition being formed on Change.org that has seen, to date, more than 1.7 million digital signatures. However, the actor who played Daenerys has since come forth to give her opinion on the matter, according to NME.

Recently, Clarke featured on This Morning to talk about her new movie, Last Christmas. During the interview, she was questioned about the Game of Thrones remake petition, to which Clarke responded that she thought the sentiment behind the petition was “flattering.”

“On every level, it’s just profoundly flattering that people genuinely cared that much and they were with us for that long and that they really, truly believed in it,” Clarke said.

“I don’t think there’s an ending that anyone could’ve written. No matter how many signatures were on any bit of paper, you just can’t and that is really just so flattering.”

While Clarke may consider the petition a form of flattery regarding the final season of Game of Thrones and its passionate fanbase, she also admitted to not paying much attention to what was being written online and by the media regarding HBO’s epic fantasy series.

“I don’t read anything online really because it doesn’t help my brain,” she said. “Largely speaking, I think people are being really kind about Daenerys and Mother Dragon and backing me up, so that’s lovely.”

