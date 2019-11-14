Kylie Jenner Looks ‘Naughty’ In Sparkly Red Curve-Hugging Dress As She Teases New Holiday Makeup

Kylie Jenner announced that she’s on Santa’s naughty list this year via a recent Instagram photo on her page. In the shared snapshot, the reality TV star/cosmetics mogul is in a sparkly red curve-hugging mini-dress. It looks like there’s a huge fabric bow attached to the back of the dress and Kylie’s also sporting a large red gift bow in her loose glamorous dark curls which have been swept over one shoulder. She continued the color scheme with her makeup as she’s wearing red eyeshadow and a muted matte red lipstick. She adds a vampy touch to the look with black eyeliner and mascara.

“Made the naughty list this year,” before promoting the release of Kylie Cosmetics’ 2019 Holiday collection.

The photo racked up close to 500,000 likes in the first 15 minutes after it was posted and nearly doubled that number after an hour. In the comments section, fans raved over the photo and some of those compliments were written by some very famous names.

“In love w you,” Sofia Richie wrote.

Kylie’s non-famous fans chimed in as well and some of them seemed very excited about the upcoming Kylie Cosmetics Holiday collection.

“Oh my god please reveal it soon!” one person wrote.

“Me me me me give me the lipkitssssssssss!!!!!!” another added.

A fourth fan had a message for Kylie’s haters.

“It must be hard to hate Kylie, she’s perfect in everything she does,” they wrote.

Whilst Kylie didn’t share a lot of details about the makeup collection, she appears to be holding a lip kit package in one hand which is likely a part of the upcoming release. The small rectangular box is covered in red and white stripes much like a candy cane, in keeping with the overall holiday theme of the photo. There’s also a Santa hat on the Kylie Cosmetics logo.

Kylie Jenner’s makeup brand has become known for its over-the-top holiday collections. As Elite Daily reports, last year, they released an eight-piece set of mini liquid lip products called “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” Each shade in the kit was brand new, so fans may be expecting the same this year. The collection also included full-sized liquid lip colors, matte and metallic lipsticks, an eyeshadow palette, three highlighters, a blush, and a perfecting powder.

Kylie did not announce the collection’s release date in her most recent Instagram post but that information will likely be made public before the launch. Kylie Cosmetics’ 2018 Holiday collection dropped on November 19 last year.