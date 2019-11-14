Cosplay Model Jessica Nigri Flaunts Incredible Figure In Sexy Elf Costume

The cosplayer looked stunning in her intricate costume.

On Wednesday, cosplay model Jessica Nigri took to Instagram to share yet another one of her incredible costumes with her 3.9 million followers.

The Instagram video was filmed by a Los Angeles-based videographer, known as EccentricErick on social media. For the shoot, Jessica dressed as an unnamed, original character. The homemade costume consisted of bejeweled armor, fashioned out of worbla thermoplastic, and flowing white fabric. Jessica also sported a pair of elf ears and an ornate headpiece. The stunner flaunted her incredible figure in the revealing ensemble, much to the delight of her audience.

Jessica styled her long blue wig in loose curls. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and dark blue lipstick.

The video begins with Jessica walking through a lush forest. She is later seen striking a variety of poses on a beautiful beach, as the sun began to set. She walked along the shore, haloed in golden light. In the clip, she also stood on a platform, overlooking gorgeous green foliage.

The video was paired with the song “Equation” by Kanishia Avila.

In the caption, Jessica instructed her followers to write the word “elf” in the comments section. She explained that one of the commenters will be able to view the full video prior to its public release. The cosplayer also requested help in choosing a name for her original character.

Fans were quick to share their naming suggestions.

“HECK YES A NEW NIGRI OC [original character]! I freaking love your OCs so much & want to know their stories. As for a name, she feels very water/airy with the setting and the design. Val’ita? Zepher?” wrote one fan.

“HOLY GORGEOUS!! Azul seems like a good name for her,” added a different commenter.

Many of Jessica’s admirers also took the time to compliment the stunner.

Loading...

“Beautiful view, video and you,” praised one follower, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the comment.

“Oh my god this has absolutely stolen my breath!!! Your armor work and attention to detail is incredible,” chimed in another Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes

As fans are aware, Jessica often uploads posts of herself wearing amazing costumes on Instagram. She also has a tendency to post provocative content. Earlier this week, the beauty metaphorically drove fans wild with a series of bikini pictures, in which Jessica stood in a shower, wearing a tiny two-piece. That post has been liked more than 280,000 times since it was shared.