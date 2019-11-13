‘American Horror Story’ Season 10: Everything We Know So Far About The New Season

Season 10 of 'American Horror Story' has already been confirmed by FX.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 9 of FX’s American Horror Story. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The dust is just about to settle on Season 9 of FX’s American Horror Story. Titled 1984, this season has featured the slasher horror movie tropes of the 1980s. Following the story of a group of new counselors assigned to Camp Redwood, murder quickly follows and many of these characters wind up dead and stuck at Camp Redwood as ghosts. While the final episode has not yet aired, fans are already looking forward to Season 10, which has previously been confirmed by FX.

The Theme For Season 10

Every season of AHS has a common theme that becomes that season’s title. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there is speculation that Season 10 of the popular anthology series will feature either aliens or urban legends after the show’s creator commented that Episode 8 would hold clues to the upcoming season of AHS.

TV Guide recently asked if Season 9 contained any clues regarding the theme for Season 10 and Ryan Murphy gave the following response.

“There will be probably a big one in Episode 8.”

When Episode 8 aired last Wednesday night, a new character, Stacey Phillips (Stefanie Black), who featured as a journalist for The National Enquirer, may have dropped hints about Season 10.

“Back in the 70s, all anyone cared about was Bigfoot, aliens, the Loch Ness Monster,” Stacey said.

Many fans have taken that as a sign that Season 10 could involve one or all of the creatures mentioned by Stacey.

.@Matt_Morrison's favorite turn in the show was seeing his character’s love affair unfold with Montana. See how their love story ends tonight on the finale of #AHS1984 https://t.co/ymQhwsBvav — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) November 13, 2019

Season 10 Cast Members

As yet, there has been no official word from FX regarding the cast line-up for Season 10 of American Horror Story. However, some assumptions can be made, according to Radio Times.

Already, FX has a usual cast of actors that they like to feature in each new season. This means that fans can already anticipate that some of their favorite actors will appear in the next season of AHS.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica Lange is not scheduled to appear in any further seasons. However, it seems entirely possible that series regulars, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, will turn up in the next season. Already, Paulson has expressed her desire to not only return to American Horror Story but to feature with Peters once more.

“I need to be a part of it again,” Paulson told TV Guide.

“I would like to do something with Evan. I miss Evan and I miss acting with Evan. So I’d love to have that experience again. If he’ll come back, I’m back.”

Many fans are also expecting at least some of the current cast members from Season 9 to return for Season 10.

Loading...

When Will Season 10 Air?

Usually, FX airs each season of American Horror Story at roughly the same time each year. This means that viewers will potentially get to see Season 10 starting sometime around September of 2020.

And, for those that are wondering if Season 10 will air on Netflix, the likelihood is that it will. However, the current schedule sees each new season airing approximately one year after it originally debuts, so it could be a long wait for Season 10 to drop there.

Season 9 of American Horror Story will return to FX on Wednesday, November 13, at 10 p.m. EDT.