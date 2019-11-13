‘Playboy’ Hottie Sarah Harris Flaunts Curves In Glitter Lingerie: ‘I’m Sure The Neighbors Appreciated This’

Sarah Harris left very little to the imagination in a brand new photo of herself wearing some racy lingerie, which was posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday.

In the Instagram photo, Sarah stunned as she rocked a sheer black bra with gold glitter speckled over it. The model showcased her massive cleavage in the ensemble, which also boasted matching panties and a garter belt to flaunt her flat tummy, curvy hips, and lean legs.

The Playboy vixen wore her long, blond hair parted down the center and styled in sleek, straight locks that fell down her back and over her shoulders as she ran her fingers through the strands with a small smile on her face.

Sarah also rocked a bombshell makeup look for the shot, opting for darkened brows, long lashes, and a bright pink eye shadow. She also added black eyeliner, a shimmering glow on her face, a coral-colored blush on her cheeks, and dark pink lipstick to complete the style.

In the photo, Sarah stood outside of her house and joked in the caption that the neighbors probably loved seeing her lingerie-clad figure come popping out of the door, advising fans not to take photos outside.

Of course, the model’s over 2.2 million fans couldn’t get enough of the snap and flocked to give the post over 14,000 likes and more than 300 comments in the first three hours after it was shared on the platform.

“Gorgeous! You’re a dream, and I love you,” one of Sarah’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the lingerie post.

“Don’t look at me like that with those vicious eyes, you gonna give me a heart attack,” another fan gushed over the model.

“Wish you were my neighbor,” a third comment read.

Loading...

“Stop showing off, we all know you’re so sexy and all,” a fourth social media user stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently posted a photo of herself in a similar lingerie look as she wore a nude-colored bra and underwear set that featured black lace embellishments and matching garter belt.

In that photo, Sarah looped her thumb through her bra and pulled outward to add some sex appeal to the already racy snap as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

That upload also proved to be a popular one for Sarah Harris, as it has attracted over 30,000 likes and more than 630 comments in less than a week since it’s been posted.