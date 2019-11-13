Republican Lawmaker Spells Out ‘Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself’ In Coded String Of 23 Tweets

Rep. Paul Gosar's consecutive tweets that spelled out the viral internet meme otherwise appeared to be his opinion on the ongoing impeachment investigation.

While the New York City Medical examiner ruled convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein‘s untimely death in a Manhattan jail a suicide, many believe that there’s much more to be discovered about the circumstances surrounding his death, including Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, who joined in on the “Epstein didn’t kill himself” meme fun on Wednesday.

According to Mediaite, Gosar sent out 23 strategically-worded consecutive tweets on Wednesday that, when taking the first letter of each tweet, spelled out: “E-P-S-T-E-I-N D-I-D-N-T K-I-L-L H-I-M-S-E-L-F.”

And if that didn’t impress Epstein death conspiracy theorists on its own, the Republican congressman managed to deliver the viral phrase in nearly two dozen tweets that otherwise simply appeared to be his take on the House Democrat-led impeachment investigation and public hearings on Wednesday. It’s unclear at this time who first spotted the cleverly-coded message.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the meme emerged as a viral hit online after Mike Ritland, a guest on Fox News’ Watters World who was there to talk about military service dogs for the Warrior Dog Foundation, ended his interview by asking host Jesse Watters if he could talk about the difficulties of adopting the service dogs. After the Fox News host agreed, Ritland slipped in “Epstein didn’t kill himself” at the end of his public service announcement.

Watters laughed at the unexpected claim from the otherwise serious guest, responding with, “OK. Thank you for that commentary. Maybe more on that later.”

Ritland’s words immediately turned into a hit internet meme that crossed the political spectrum, sparking loads of creative social media posts that would begin with a serious tone and end with “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

paul gosar is nuts on so many levels, and spelling out epstein didn’t kill himself in a first letter in every tweet meme as part of an anti impeachment screed is … out there pic.twitter.com/paLUGaJPwI — David Covucci (@DavidCovucci) November 13, 2019

Bolstering the claim that Epstein wasn’t his own victim was a bombshell third-party autopsy after his death that disputed the official conclusion as to why the billionaire financier died.

Dr. Michael Baden, a Fox News guest and former New York City medical examiner, claimed that Epstein’s injuries appeared to resemble those of homicide as opposed to hanging.

“Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation,” Baden said last month during a Fox News interview.

To this day, no official evidence has come to light that proves he was murdered in the prison.

As far as Gosar’s Wednesday tweet that garnered a large amount of internet kudos, he’s not a stranger to stirring up controversy on social media. According to The Hill, earlier this year, the lawmaker sparked a round of backlash after attacking former Democratic state Senate candidate Steve Weichart on Twitter by calling him a “porn loving whiny b*tch” in a now-deleted tweet.