‘Westworld’ Season 3: Latest Trailer Released Features Creepy Corporation Called Incite

A new character is also introduced in the latest trailer for 'Westworld.'

While no release date for HBO’s Westworld has been announced yet, viewers have already received some information via a trailer that was released earlier in the year. Now, HBO has released a new trailer for the upcoming season that appears to be some sort of advertising campaign for a company that is set to be featured in Season 3, according to Digital Spy.

The clip features a new company not mentioned previously in Westworld. Called Incite Inc., the company claims that they can solve life’s “most unsolvable problems,” among other things.

“The world is complex, complicated, messy. But life doesn’t have to be. The future is powered by you and we know you. Incite is different.”

Incite Inc. also promises that the “possibilities are limitless” with their company and that, “with Incite the only choice you’ll have to make is us.”

Also introduced in the clip is newcomer, Liam Dempsey Sr. He will play a character called Jefferson Mays, who is also the co-founder of the new company.

Season 2 of Westworld concluded with the robot, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), escaping the theme park using the host body of Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson). The trailer for the upcoming season has featured Dolores in her usual host form, so the assumption is there that she will somehow manage to locate her original host body at some point in Season 3. As to how all of this plays into the new company introduced in the latest trailer remains to be seen.

In addition to Dempsey joining the cast line-up, Aaron Paul will also feature in Season 3 of Westworld. He will play “a construction worker in Los Angeles named Caleb,” according to Entertainment Weekly. This character is not like the other humans previously seen in Westworld in that he is not at all interested in the theme park or interacting with the hosts there.

You can view the latest Season 3 clip for Westworld below.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it looks possible that Season 3 of Westworld will contain fewer episodes than in the series previous seasons. However, that has not yet been officially confirmed by HBO.

No premiere date has been released for Season 3 of Westworld has been released by HBO. However, the series is expected to drop in the first half of 2020.