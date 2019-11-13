Brazilian Model Gizele Oliveira Strikes Topless ‘Cobra Pose’ On The Beach In Sultry Double Instagram Update

Gizele Oliveira shared a smoking hot new Instagram upload this week that her fans are absolutely loving.

The latest addition to the Brazilian model’s account was shared on Tuesday, November 12, and was an instant hit with her 1.2 million followers. It included two snaps of the 26-year-old posing on the beach in Malibu, California, leaving very little to the imagination as she did so.

The first photo in the sizzling double Instagram update was in black-and-white and captured Gizele lying stomach-down in the sand. She stretched her arms out in front of her to prop her upper body up, noting in the caption of her post that the position was called the “cobra pose.” Her head was turned over her shoulder, allowing her to stare down the camera with a smoldering gaze that was sure to captivate the attention of her audience, though the bombshell’s barely-there ensemble may have already done the job.

Gizele’s attire for the snap was nothing more than a skimpy bikini that provided as little coverage as possible to her flawless figure. She ditched the top half of the swimwear, flashing an ample glimpse of cleavage that proved impossible to be ignored. The decision also left her toned back and flat midsection exposed and highlighted the babe’s slender frame.

She did keep the bottom half of her swimwear on, though the piece was so small that it was virtually out of sight. The garment boasted a scandalous thong style that left Gizele’s curvy booty completely bare to make for an even more NSFW display, though her fans hardly seemed bothered by the showing of skin. Meanwhile, its thin, string waistband wrapped tight around her hips to accentuate her trim waist even more.

A swipe to the second photo of the set gave fans a closer look at the Victoria’s Secret model’s eye-popping look. She posed in a similar position, though this time her forearms were rested on the sand and submerged in the ocean water that had flowed up higher on the shore. The snap was also in color, revealing Gizele’s gorgeous makeup look that included a dusting of red blush, full eyebrow, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Gizele’s new Instagram upload was a huge hit among her fans. As of this writing, the duo of photos has racked up over 35,000 likes during its first day of going live to the social media platform. Hundreds took their admiration for the post a step further and flocked to the comments section, where many left compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“OMG perfect body shape,” one person wrote.

Another called Gizele an “earth goddess.”

“Wow you just look unreal,” commented a third.

Gizele has been far from shy about flaunting her impressive figure on social media. A short scroll down her feed will bring fans to another duo of photos in which the babe sported a slinky skirt and sexy, crochet bikini top that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.