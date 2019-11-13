‘Playboy’ Stunner Rachel Cook Goes Topless In Smoking-Hot New Photo: ‘Lost & Found’

In the most recent image that was shared on her popular social media page, Rachel Cook left almost nothing to the imagination. As those who follow the Playboy model on social media know, Rachel is no stranger to flaunting her flawless figure in a wide range of incredibly sexy outfits including bikinis and lingerie. Sometimes, the model pushes the envelope even further, opting to go totally naked for a photo instead.

In the most recent image that was shared for her 2 million-plus fans, Cook struck a pose in profile, looking right into the camera. The model did not specifically mention to fans where she is in the shot but she appeared to be posing in an apartment building. The stunning new photo was taken from the just above the waist and Cook stood totally topless, covering her chest with one of her hands while playfully resting the other hand on her lip.

For the occasion, the stunner wore her long, brunette locks down and straight as some pieces fell at her back and others at her shoulder. The bombshell appeared to be makeup-free in the image, letting her true beauty shine through. In the caption of the post, Cook mentioned the lost and found and appeared to be referencing her shirt, which was obviously misplaced.

The post has only been live on the model’s social media page for a short time but it’s earning the social media sensation a ton of attention from her fans already, racking up over 56,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. While some fans took to the post to comment on the caption of the image, countless other followers dropped a line to let Rachel know that she looks absolutely stunning in the shot. A few more raved over the image using flame and heart emoji instead.

“Looks so much like your mama when she was your age,” one fan commented on the image.

“This is definitely one of your best,” another Instagrammer wrote with a single red heart emoji.

“Lost and Found? Did you find your clothes?” a third fan asked.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Cook flaunted her killer figure in another sexy shot, this time sporting a tiny tank top that exposed a hint of her bra underneath. The model’s taut tummy was also on display in the photo as she completed the look with a pair of skintight jeans. That photo racked up over 240,000 likes from fans.