‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Shares New Photos Of Daughter Ensley Amid Divorce Drama

Jenelle Evans is taking a quiet approach amid her messy split with David Eason, with the Teen Mom 2 focusing on her kids and staying away from social media — for the most part.

The MTV reality star shared a new photo with daughter Ensley this week, giving fans a glimpse of what she has been up to since announcing her plans for divorce. Jenelle took to Instagram to share the photo on the page she had created for her daughter. The page’s more than 20,000 followers saw a picture of the toddler wearing a teddy bear coat as she played on a playground. Ensley made silly faces for the camera as she sat on the jungle gym.

Evans announced last month that she had filed for divorce from husband, David, and that she and the children had moved out. The impending divorce has already gotten messy, with David taking shots at Jenelle’s parenting skills on social media, but Jenelle seems to have kept her focus on the kids.

The post was actually one of the only updates that fans have gotten from Jenelle and her family since the split. Jenelle has been quiet on her own Instagram page, not posting anything since her announcement that she was filing for divorce.

The former Teen Mom 2 star still doesn’t seem ready to interact with fans, however. The photo she shared on Ensley’s page had comments disabled, as Jenelle had done for some other family pictures she shared in recent weeks. On posts where commenting had been enabled, some fans took shots at Jenelle’s parenting decisions for allowing the children to be around David after the serious allegations against him.

Jenelle had already given fans a hint that she was taking a step away. Before sharing the picture of Ensley, Jenelle told fans in her divorce announcement post that she would be spending more time with her kids and less on social media.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” she wrote in the post. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty but it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With the time I took away from Teen mom I’ve started looking at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting now.”

David has given fans some glimpses of his time with Ensley as well, sharing videos of their outings since splitting with Jenelle.