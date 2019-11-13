Netflix Signs Multi-Year Deal With Nickelodeon

Netflix has inked a deal with Nickelodeon studios to create brand new original films and television series, Variety reports. This news came on the heels of Disney Plus’s record-breaking launch yesterday. The Inquisitr previously reported that Disney Plus exceeded expectations by raking in more than 10 million subscribers in its first 24 hours. Even the service’s many technical difficulties did not dissuade users from signing up.

Given the success of their prime competitor’s family-oriented programming, it’s not at all surprising that Netflix would want to find a similar way to bring in viewers.

Netflix’s deal with Nickelodeon will allow the streaming service and network to work together on content that involves the latter network’s pre-existing characters as well as brand-new ones. It’s not clear exactly how long this deal will last, but Variety states it is a “multi-year” deal.

Variety also went on to quote Melissa Cobb, the vice president of Netflix’s animation division.

“Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit. We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with Brian Robbins, Ramsey Naito, and the creative team at Nickelodeon in new ways.”

Netflix could be the ideal home for future Nickelodeon content as the two companies have worked together previously on projects like Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus and Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling. The next project coming from the studios will focus on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise.

Courtesy / Netflix Media Center

Nickelodeon has been searching for a way to expand beyond the traditional television landscape for a while now. As Disney is one of their biggest competitors, it makes sense they would follow in their footsteps in the hopes they can achieve even a modicum of the same success.

Reaction to the news on social media has mostly been positive, although some, such as The Hollywood Reporter editor, Lesley Goldberg, see this as nothing more than corporate greed.

“Nickelodeon was the first to pull back content from Netflix. And now, with no Viacom streamer, they’re back for the cash grab,” Goldberg tweeted.

The nostalgia factor appears to be a massive part of what is making these streaming wars so profitable. Fans are loving the fact that the shows and films they grew up on are now more accessible than ever before. Netflix is already pleasing many on social media who are excited about now having access to both Disney and Nickelodeon content.

“Netflix and Nickelodeon teaming up after Disney plus launched? Childhood war has begun. I am so here for it,” one Twitter user remarked.

“Netflix just signed a deal with Nickelodeon? Will I ever leave my couch this year?” questioned another excited fan.