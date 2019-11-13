‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Reveals Bra & Panties Under Sheer, Curve-Hugging Dress

Maxim model Kara Del Toro took to social media earlier today to share another series of smoking-hot new photos. As those who follow the stunner on Instagram know, Kara is no stranger to showing off her amazing body for fans on her wildly popular page, rocking plenty of NSFW bikinis and dresses in the process. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, Del Toro sizzled in a double-photo update.

In the first photo in the series of two, Del Toro posed inside a room in what appeared to be a house, leaning against a white wall. The model struck a pose in profile, showing off her amazing figure while clad in a sheer beaded dress that featured three-quarter length sleeves and hit well above her knee, offering fans views of her toned and tanned legs. She rocked a nude-colored bra underneath the ensemble, leaving it fully visible in the image.

Kara accessorized the look with a pair of dangly silver earrings and a big silver ring. She wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a high ponytail and also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

In the second photo in the series, Kara sported the same, sexy outfit only this time she struck a slightly different pose. In this particular shot, the model’s bra and her panties were visible through the dress.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned the model a ton of attention from her followers so far, racking up over 10,000 likes and 120-plus comments. Some fans commented on the image to let Del Toro know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few others simply chimed in using flame and heart emoji.

“You look absolutely amazing and gorgeous,” one follower gushed using a series of flame and heart emoji at the end.

Loading...

“You look great i find you very beautiful u are absolutely stunning,” a second Instagram user commented.

“Kara you are so beautiful and hot….yummy,” another social media user chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Del Toro flaunted her flawless figure in another NSFW outfit. On top, the model sported a brown blazer with plaid trim around the edges. Underneath the blazer, the model sported a tight-fitting white tank top that she wore tucked into her jeans. That particular shot racked up over 33,000 likes and 300-plus comments.