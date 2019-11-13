Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Does Damage Control

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, November 15, bring a united front from Nikki and Victor even if they disagree about the finer points. Plus, Billy and Victoria have a good time at her office while Abby worries about her hotel. It’s another wild day in Genoa City.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) look out for the family’s reputation, according to SheKnows Soaps. They were divided on whether or not Nick (Joshua Morrow) should run for the city council, but both Nikki and Victor want to see what’s best for their son. Likewise, they do not want any negative publicity to hurt Nick or the family business. They both work hard to protect the family after questions about Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) involvement with Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) cause trouble.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) mix business and pleasure. He’s the co-CEO of Jabot, and she’s leading Newman Enterprises, and still, these two find a way to make some time for each other. This time, Billy heads to Victoria’s office, and she’s pretty busy. However, in between meetings and conference calls, Victoria carves out a moment to reconnect with Billy. She loves his impulsive behavior when it works out this way for her instead of leading him to try to run over Adam (mark Grossman). Victoria manages to enjoy herself with her partner as well as keep kicking behind at work and making things happen. She and Billy are happy right now, and as long as he’s able to keep his demons at bay, they have a good chance of making things work for the long term.

Finally, Abby (Melissa Ordway) looks out for her own interests at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. She’s devastated by all the cancellations due to the hostage situation, and Abby is working to mitigate the losses she’s experiencing at the hotel. Unfortunately, for her, she’s not pleased with Chelsea because of her bringing Simon Black into the hotel. Plus, Abby also doesn’t trust Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), who conned her way back into the hotel in the first place.

Abby is determined to prove she can be a success outside of her Newman family connections. She’s desperate to make sure the hotel works even though it has already had two significant disasters since it opened. Abby will push through and move heaven and earth to make sure she keeps her newest project open and thriving.