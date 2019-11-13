Swedish Bombshell Anna Nystrom Flaunts Fit Figure In Tight Black Outfit & Knee-High Boots

Anna Nystrom is sizzling in her most recent social media share, which included a racy, all-black ensemble. As those who follow the model on Instagram know, Anna is no stranger to showing off her killer figure for fans in a wide-range of NSFW outfits, including bikinis, lingerie, and workout-chic outfits. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, Nystrom stunned in an insanely tight ensemble.

For the photo op, Nystrom stood in a room in what appeared to be her home in Sweden. Just behind her was a white wall, making the photo very bright. Anna stood off to the side in the shot, holding her cellphone in her left hand and looking into the mirror while snapping a selfie. The stunner wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved as well as a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

Anna accessorized the look with a pair of black sunglasses in her hair and put her amazing body on display while wearing an all-black outfit. Along with an insanely tight, black turtleneck, the model rocked an equally tight pair of black leggings that showed off her killer legs. The social media sensation completed the look with a pair of knee-high, black boots. In the caption of the image, she simply included a black heart emoji.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s garnered plenty of attention for the blond bombshell already, racking up over 72,000 likes and well over 700 comments. Some fans chimed in on the photo to let Anna know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her killer body. A few more had no words and opted to comment on the post using their choice of emoji instead.

“Geeze so hot great hip action,” one social media user raved over the post.

“Wow you always look so beautiful,” a second Instagrammer wrote, using a series of red heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Another beautiful picture from this beautiful gorgeous angel sweet Anna,” another one of Nystrom’s fans commented.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Nystrom showed off her fit physique in another sexy look, as she was clad in a pair of skintight charcoal leggings and a pink baby doll tee. Like her most recent image, it also earned the social media star rave reviews from fans, racking up over 248,000 likes and 3,000-plus comments.