Bella Thorne Sizzles In Low-Cut Top & White Skirt: ‘It’s A Miracle I’m Covered’

Bella Thorne flaunted her figure in a white ensemble for her latest Instagram post on Wednesday, and the actress joked that she considered it a “miracle” that she was covered in the outfit.

In the triple photo update, Bella rocked a white button-up sweater top with a low-cut neckline. The former Disney star flaunted her ample cleavage in the shirt as the buttons gaped open.

The actress paired the top with a matching white skirt that featured a torn and tattered hemline. The garment hugged Bella’s figure tightly, showcasing her curvy hips and long, lean legs.

Bella had her long, dark hair with green tips parted down the middle, styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She accessorized her look with multiple rings on her fingers, a nose ring, and a thick chain around her neck.

The Babysitter star opted for a full face of makeup in the photo, which included thick eyebrows, long, dark lashes, and pink blush on her cheeks. She added to the look with the application of rose-colored eye shadow, a shimmering glow on her face, and a dark-pink tint to her full lips.

Bella’s nearly 22 million followers went wild for the photos, clicking the like button over 166,000 times and leaving more than 770 comments in just 28 minutes after the photos were uploaded to the network.

“Love this outfit! Looks so comfy,” one of Bella’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section.

“Covered or uncovered, you always radiate natural beauty,” another fan gushed.

“You are one impressive woman don’t ever change. Hope you are doing good and having a great day,” a third comment read.

“I think Bella is one of the hottest girls on Instagram. Seriously, she slays every look that she wears, especially her bikinis!!” a fourth social media user wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bella got the pulses of her fans racing earlier this week when she stripped down to nothing in a series of shower photos, which she captioned with water splash emoji.

The actress went nude and soaking wet as she posed in her bathroom, her damp hair clinging to her back. While she donned long eyelashes and a light pink lip, the rest of Bella’s face was bare for the shower shots.

Those photos were a hit among Bella Thorne followers, and have raked in more than 1.4 million likes and over 6,000 comments for the actress to date.