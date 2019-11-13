Jojo Babie Bares Cleavage For A Steamy Instagram Selfie

Jojo Babie shared a morning selfie with her Instagram fans today, rocking a revealing top. She was seen posing indoors — wearing a white, long-sleeved ensemble with a plunge neckline — putting her cleavage on full display while she held a phone with her right hand for the photo. The stunner exuded sultry vibes as she wore her hair down in a heavy right part, posing in such a way that the right side of her face was obscured in the shot. Because the photo was cropped, it was hard to know whether her outfit was a top, or a bodysuit. Either way, the fabric was tight and hugged her curves.

The model kept the glam going with dark lashes and a dark cat-eye. She also wore eyeliner on her lower lids. She parted her lips slightly, wearing light pink lipstick. It appears that Jojo posed for the photo in front of a window, as she was bathed in sunlight. Her skin looked glowing in the photo, although it looked a little blurry towards the bottom of the frame. She placed her left hand by her hair, and kept things simple with no visible jewelry.

Fans left the bombshell plenty of compliments in the comments section.

“Stealing my breath away u are lovely,” gushed a follower.

Many people responded to the caption, saying that they would like the model for breakfast. However, others were more specific.

“Morning Jo!!! Uhhh how bout some chorizo w eggs!!! lol Have a great day..,” joked a fan.

Others remembered the model’s previous posts.

“How was your bday @jojo_babie,” asked a follower.

“It was good!” responded Jojo.

Loading...

Her birthday was on November 7, and she turned 31-years-old. Unfortunately, she hasn’t shared much more about how she celebrated her birthday. Even though Jojo is open to sharing her sizzling photos and responding to flirty fan comments on social media, it seems like she enjoys her privacy when it comes to her personal life. Instead, the model is busy sharing revealing photos that keep her fans on their toes.

However, Jojo did share a post to commemorate her birthday. It showed her rocking a mesh bodysuit, which left little to the imagination. She was spotted posing outdoors on a rooftop patio, which had low, tan walls. The bodysuit featured a very small cut on the bottom, which left her hips exposed. She kept things censored with a couple of “x” marks over her chest. She also held a large, bright pink balloon that read, “31.”