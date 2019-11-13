Abby Dowse Shows Off Major Cleavage In Sexy New Instagram Photo

Fashion Nova ambassador Abby Dowse has shared another scintillating photograph with her 1.5 million Instagram followers. In her latest snapshot, she poses like a pin-up girl while sitting on top of a bed, or possibly a couch. Dowse styled her blond hair in a half-up, half-down look pulled together by an adorable polka dot headband.

Dowse is also wearing a pair of fashionable rectangle-framed sunglasses. To keep from hiding her stunning hazel eyes, Dowse let her glasses slide down her pert nose, just above her perfect pink pout.

Due to the way the model is arching her back, her voluptuous chest is on full display. Dowse’s breasts are nearly pouring out of her black top, which is tied together in a bow at the apex of her chest.

To accessorize her look, Dowse chose two delicate silver necklaces. One has a cross pendant, and the other has a small heart pendant. The jewelry hangs down on her chest just enough to draw the eye to her bountiful cleavage. Her top features puffy sleeves and shirred fabric. Other jewelry in the photograph includes a matching bracelet and ring on her right hand.

To complete her ensemble, Dowse has chosen a skimpy thong that accentuates her curvaceous hips. Between her top and the waistband of her barely-there thong panties, the model’s tanned stomach is on full display.

A fellow model named Georgia Cole took note of Dowse’s bronzed physique, commenting, “your tan,” with several heart-eye emoji.

Dowse’s fans have become accustomed to seeing the model in sexy poses on her Instagram feed. Yet, they still flock to each one as if it’s the first time. The smokeshow is too stunning for fans to resist. Despite only posting the photo about an hour ago, it already has almost more than 300 comments and 10,000 likes.

“Babe! Most beautiful girl on the world,” commented one of her fans along with adding several different emoji.

“Absolutely stunning as always my love,” said another user. They also added several kissy-face and heart emoji to their comment.

“You way more than cute. One of the hottest women in the world,” a third fan said.

As stated above, Dowse is known for regularly teasing her fans with gorgeous and revealing photographs. Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported the model posted a photo where she is shown posing in a skimpy leather bikini. In that picture, her breasts are also the main attraction, but instead of cleavage, she is sporting major underboob.