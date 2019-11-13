‘Sports Illustrated’s Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Flaunts Bikini Body In Bali

Hunter McGrady posted a new photo to her Instagram feed to share that she is not enjoying the freezing temperatures in New York in the slightest, pointing out that she would much rather be back in sunny Indonesia.

On Tuesday, November 12, the model — who has been called Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition’s “curviest model,” as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out — took to the popular social media app to share a throwback photo from Bali, where she recently jetted off for her photo shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

In the snapshot, McGrady is standing in a swimming pool at the luxurious resort Soori Bali, as she indicated via the geotag paired with her post. She is holding the camera in front and above her face for the selfie. The model rocked a two-piece swimsuit that consists of a classically cut triangle top with thin straps that tie up behind her neck. The bikini top features details in white against its navy blue background. The close-up shot doesn’t show the bottom piece of her swimsuit.

McGrady completed her tropical look with a flower in her hair, tucked behind her ear. She is shooting a smile and fierce gaze at the camera. Her hair is slicked back and wet from the pool, and she is also wearing some eye makeup, which makes the light color of her eyes stand out.

Since going live, the post — which McGrady shared with her 575,000 Instagram followers – has garnered more than 15,600 likes in under a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. Within the same time period, the photo also raked in upwards of 170 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the curvy model took to the comments section to rave about her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“Omg I just love your face,” one user said, trailing the words with a string of heart eyes emoji.

“So dreamy,” wrote another fan.

“YOU ARE AN ANGELLLLLL,” a third fan raved.

Last week, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced that McGrady would be returning for her fourth year with the magazine. In addition to her killer looks, SI said in the report that its team also love McGrady’s passion for speaking out about body inclusivity and diversity in the modeling world.

“It takes one person, one publication or one label to make that leap into being inclusive and diverse and to speak out on behalf of those who are not able to,” Hunter has said, according to the SI report.