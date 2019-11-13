Kaley Cuoco Bundles Up In Puffy Jacket & Uggs In New York City While Having The ‘Most Fun Ever’

Kaley Cuoco took to social media once again to promote her upcoming new series, The Flight Attendant, in a cozy look. Over the past few weeks, the actress has been sharing a number of photos and videos from her upcoming projects with fans, and that is exactly what she did earlier today. In a behind-the-scenes look, Kaley braved the cold in a chic but comfortable outfit.

In the caption of the post, the blond beauty referenced a line from The Wizard of Oz, joking that she’s not on a soundstage anymore but rather outside in the cold. The actress told fans that she was having the “most fun ever” in New York City, where she can be seen posing for a shot outside. Just behind the dog lover was a camera and a number of crew members as well as a large black screen. Kaley stood just in back of some red tape that marked a spot for filming.

The Big Bang Theory star looked cozy, wearing a long, puffy jacket and some gloves. Under the coat, she appeared to be wearing a skirt and tights while completing the look with a pair of brown Uggs. The beauty wore her short, blond tresses down and straight and appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the photo op.

The post has only been live on her page for a very short time, but it’s earning the actress a ton of attention from her loyal fans. So far, the shot has racked up over 34,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments. Some followers commented on the image to let Kaley know that she looks beautiful while countless others pointed out the cold weather. A few more dropped a line to let Cuoco know that they’re stoked for her upcoming show.

“You’re not in California anymore!” one fan commented on the image, adding a crying-face emoji.

“Just finished the book last night. Can’t wait for the series!” a second social media user chimed in.

“How cute are you!!!” another Instagram user added, adding a heart-eye emoji at the end of the post.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cuoco has been sharing a number of photos and videos on her page to promote The Flight Attendant, and she shared another photo alongside her director earlier today. In the up-close and personal image, Kaley and Susanna Fogel posed for a black-and-white shot and both of them looked flawless. That post racked up over 44,000 likes.