Abigail Ratchford Rocks Racy Cowgirl Lingerie, Debuts Blond Hair In New Instagram Photo

Abigal Ratchford stunned her Instagram followers on Wednesday when she shared a new photo of herself with brand new blond locks and barely-there lingerie. Much to the delight of her biggest fans, Abigail put nearly her entire body on display in the racy look.

The photo showed Abigail posing on an all-pink bed with shiny, satin sheets and pillows. Behind her, frilly pink drapes lined the bed. In the center of the shot, Abigail rested on her knees wearing an intricate yet incredibly tiny black one-piece. The skimpy look featured only thin panels of fabric that formed a cage-like pattern on her body and lined her breasts. A thick, black, floral-looking design formed a Y-shape across the center of the model’s body and her chest, keeping the image in line with Instagram’s nudity guidelines.

Abigail’s cleavage burst out of the top of the low-cut one-piece, and her flat tummy was fully on display. In addition, the high-cut lower half of the lingerie emphasized her curvy hips and toned, tan thighs.

Abigail accessorized the look with a pink cowgirl hat bedazzled with silver beads around the rim. At the center of the hat was a silver tiara-shaped design. The influencer also added a thick, white band on her wrist and her nails were painted white.

The model looked downward in the shot and the top half of her face was covered by the hat, so not much of her makeup look was visible. However, fans did catch a glimpse of her light pink lipstick to go along with the theme. She also sported platinum blond hair, which fell down her shoulders in loose waves. It is unclear if the hairdo was dyed or a wig.

With her mouth slightly open, Abigail gazed at the gap between her legs and curved her body slightly. She rested one hand at her thigh and the other on the rim of the hat.

The post garnered over 35,000 likes and nearly 500 comments within just one hour. Fans and friends offered plenty of praise for the sexy look.

“HEE HAW,” one fan said with a cowboy emoji.

“You look stunning,” another follower added.

Loading...

“Very beautiful, ma’am,” a third user wrote with a red heart.

“WOW THATS BEAUTIFUL GIRL,” a fourth admirer said.

Many other fans expressed admiration for the star with various emoji.

Abigail appears to be embracing a pink theme this week on Instagram. On Tuesday, the model dressed in all-pink lingerie to recreate an iconic scene from the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street.