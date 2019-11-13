Carrie Underwood Flaunts Her Toned Arms In A Chic Asian-Inspired Gown

Country music star Carrie Underwood floored her fans earlier today when she posted a picture of last night’s BMI Country Awards, which she attended wearing a stunning Asian-inspired gown.

The BMI Country Awards is a ceremony that specifically honors songwriters and is organized by Broadcast Music, Inc. It boasted a large turnout from celebrities from the country music genre, such as Maren Morris, Raelynn, and Jessie James Decker, boosted thanks to the fact that the Country Music Awards are one day afterward.

Though Carrie was just one of the big stars at the event, fans would argue that she shone the brightest. For the occasion, she wore a halter-style, color-blocked gown. The top was an emerald green color that popped beautifully against Carrie’s golden skin and blond hair. On the green background stood a multicolored, floral pattern that took cues from Asian art. The halter top flaunted Carrie’s toned shoulders and arms, no doubt earned from the “Before He Cheats” singer’s documented dedication to fitness.

The dress also featured a rhinestone beaded accent that followed the trim of the halter top.

The rhinestone edge continued into a belt that cinched in at Carrie’s waist, highlighting her hourglass figure. The skirt was cut with a slight flare, giving the gown an a-line shape. Unlike the top, it was a stunning cerulean blue that also had floral accents. Carrie completed the look with dark, peep-toe heels.

Carrie’s hair was styled into a sleek and chic low bun. In light of her colorful outfit, she kept her makeup in a neutral palette, with brown eyeshadow, the merest hint of bronzer, and a matte lip.

Her accessories consisted of oversized floral earrings and a number of statement rings — as well as a BMI award, which hung around her neck on a burgundy ribbon.

Carrie’s mammoth following of 9.1 million fans loved the update and gave the picture over 64,000 likes within just hours, in addition to close to 300 comments. Many users wrote their compliments on Carrie’s ensemble.

“Beautiful!!! Love the dress!” one fan gushed, adding a red heart.

“Congratulations to you Carrie. You look gorgeous,” seconded another.

However, others wished Carrie good luck at tonight’s Country Music Awards, particularly voicing their hope that she would win Entertainer of the Year.

“Good luck tonight queen… you’re gonna do amazing!!” one user wrote, along with a red heart.

“You’re stunning, can’t wait to watch you take home #EOTY tonight!!!!” added another, with a pink heart this time.

Carrie has been busy preparing for the awards show tonight and recently flaunted her natural beauty in a make-up free getting-ready picture on her Instagram story, as covered by The Inquisitr.