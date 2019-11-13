‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Explains Reaction To Tamra Judge’s Alleged Trash-Talking

Kelly Dodd accused Tamra Judge of talking poorly about her longtime BFF.

Shannon Beador was informed during Tuesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County that her longtime best friend and co-star, Tamra Judge, was allegedly talking badly about her behind her back.

During a group dinner, Kelly Dodd made the allegations against Judge; in the days that followed, Beador attempted to dodge Judge’s questions as to what had happened during her trip out of town with Judge’s husband, Eddie.

“It was almost like a Twilight Zone. Kelly’s telling me, ‘Tamra says you’re fat. You’re gaining weight; you’re getting fat,'” Beador recalled, per Bravo TV, on the Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show. “And Emily, of course Emily, was piping in when she could. It seemed like other people were collaborating it.”

While Beador did trust that her friend had her back, Dodd’s comments, which were seemingly backed up by a number of her co-stars, had her questioning Judge’s intentions.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke also admitted that she believed, without question, that Dodd was telling the truth at the time.

Although Beador did want to talk to Judge about what Dodd said, she opted against engaging in such a hot topic while Judge was attempting to enjoy a vacation with her husband. So, rather than answer Judge’s many questions about the scandalous dinner between Beador, Dodd, and their co-stars, she told Judge she would talk to her about things once she returned to Orange County.

As for Judge’s response to the drama, Judge said that after attempting to get through to Beador, she contacted Dodd in hopes of finding out what took place. However, instead of explaining the situation, Dodd caught Judge off-guard when she fired back at her with a mean text message, accusing Judge of being “horrible.”

Looking back on the situation, Judge said that, before going away, Beador had encouraged her to stop hanging around Dodd, and told her that Dodd was a “horrible person.” Since she didn’t follow the orders, Judge suspects Beador may have said something to Dodd to upset her.

Luckily, after ultimately sitting down and discussing the matter face-to-face, Beador and Judge were able to get to the bottom of things and move on.

“Kelly tried to make me look like a horrible person, but at the end of the day, it really didn’t work,” Judge explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Judge denied talking badly about Judge on Instagram ahead of Tuesday’s show and accused Dodd of being a liar.