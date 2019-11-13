Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Skipping Christmas With Royal Family To Be With Her Mother

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be spending Christmas with the royal family this year. Instead, they’ll be having their own celebration that will include Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

According to a report by Us Weekly Magazine, although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be skipping the lavish Christmas festivities set in place by the royals, the family is said to be supportive of their decision to do so.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother, Doria. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen,” a statement by Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday.

Of course, this Christmas will be a very special one for Meghan and Harry, as it marks the very first one for the couple’s 6-month-old son, Archie

The outlet reports that Meghan first spent the holiday season with the royal family back in 2017, although she and Harry were not yet married. The following year, the Duke and Duchess celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple at Sandringham House in Norfolk, but Meghan’s mother was not invited to the festivities.

Meanwhile, Harry’s brother, Prince William, his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children will be at Sandringham for the special holiday.

The pair used to alternate between spending Christmas Day with the royal family or Kate’s parents. However, last year, they reportedly made the decision to stop rotating their holiday schedule and stick to celebrating with William’s family.

However, they do have plans to be with the Middleton family in Berkshire during the festive season.

“Good for her traditions can change,” one fan stated on the magazine’s Instagram feed.

“Good for them. Mama Doria is lovely and amazing,” another social media user wrote.

“Just perfect,” a third comment read.

“Why can’t her mother join the Royal fam!?” a fourth fan wondered.

It’s unclear where the pair will spend Christmas Day, as they’ve been traveling quite a bit as of late. Perhaps they’ll head to the U.S.A. to visit Doria at her home.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Meghan and Harry are allegedly not happy with the pressures of living in the U.K. and would love to move to another country, which could include the United States.

Sources tell People Magazine that a “shift” is coming, and that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry simply don’t feel comfortable making their permanent home under the confines of the royal family.