Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Works Out In Minuscule Bikini

The fitness model sizzled in her tiny two-piece.

On Wednesday, bodybuilder Michelle Lewin took to Instagram to give her 13.4 million followers some fitness inspiration.

The video, filmed in Santorini, Greece, shows the Venezuela-born fitness model doing a variety of exercises on a platform while overlooking a beautiful body of water. Throughout the clip, she did a series of kick twists and high knee kicks to tone up her already impressive abdominal muscles.

The 33-year-old flaunted her fit physique in a pink string bikini that left little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece put Michelle’s incredible curves, sculpted abs, and perky derriere on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The beauty accessorized the look with a pair of sunglasses, numerous bracelets, and a delicate necklace.

For her workout, the blond bombshell pulled back her hair in a messy ponytail. She did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Her nails, however, were perfectly manicured and painted white.

The video was paired with the song “Whine Up” by Nicky Jam and Anuel AA.

In the caption, Michelle noted that situps may no longer be effective once the body is used to engaging certain muscles. The model stated that, for this reason, changing up one’s exercise routine is necessary in order to see results. In addition, she gave instructions for the ab workout seen in the video. She also requested her followers to send her a message if they did the exercise.

Many of Michelle’s admirers were quick to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are amazing,” gushed a fan.

“Perfect body,” added a different commenter.

Some followers also stated that they felt encouraged by Michelle.

“Thank you for the motivation,” wrote a follower, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“Amazing you [are] my inspiration,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Michelle graciously replied to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model has a tendency to post fitness-related content on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts feature her working out. Last week, Michelle uploaded a video of herself working on her back and shoulder muscles by using a lat pulldown machine. She did a number of reps, while wearing a sports bra and gray shorts. The video ends with Michelle flexing her muscles. That post has since been deleted.